Pvt electric bus gutted in fire on Chennai-Bangalore Highway near Chembarambakkam

CHENNAI: A private electric bus gutted in fire on the Chennai-Bangalore Highway near Chembarambakkam on Friday. Luckily no casualties were reported.

A private bus from Koyambedu departed for Bangalore on Friday morning with around 20 passengers.

At 6.30 am when speeding on the Bangalore highway near Chembarambakkam the bus driver applied a sudden brake.

On impact another private bus, which was coming too close to the electric bus rammed into the vehicle, and the batteries, which were on the rear part got damaged.

Police said soon smoke started to emit from the vehicle and all the passengers started to scream and got down from the bus. Within a few minutes, the bus engulfed in flames.

The villagers tried to control the fire by splashing water from the tanker lorry but since the batteries started to blast they stopped the efforts and informed the fire and rescue team.

Later, the rescue team from Sriperumbudur and Irungattukottai rushed to the spot and put-off the fire.

Police said the bus was entirely gutted in the fire, and all the passengers lost their belongings in it.

The Avadi traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.