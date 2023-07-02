Puzhal residents protest sewage overflow; Chennai-Kolkata NH thrown out of gear

CHENNAI: Locals of Thirumalai Nagar in Puzhal have staged a protest over the discharge of sewage water from Puzhal prison into their locality, on Sunday.



They blocked Chennai-Kolkata National Highway forcing the busy road to a halt for at least an hour.



Residents complain discomfort and illnesses caused by the discharge. They also say the waste discharge is mixing with the drinking water.



The people claim inaction over complaints forced them to hold a demonstration.



The city police and civic officials rushed to the scene and assuaged the protestors ensuring swift redressal of their issue.

