Push-pull train for masses to be named Amrut Bharat

CHENNAI: The push-pull train built by the Indian Coach Factory, Perambur, the much-anticipated non-AC lookalike of Vande Bharat Express, is likely to be christened Amrut Bharat, highly placed Railway sources told DT Next. The train is yet to be named formally.

The ICF rolled out the second 22-coach, non-AC push-pull rake, which was berthed near Villivakkam railway yard on Saturday evening. Confirming the berthing of the train, ICF sources said the Southern Railway would deliver the rake to the zone chosen by the railway board.

The first such push-pull train, which is capable of clocking 130 km per hour, was sent to Western Railway zone. That train is being put on trial on the Mumbai – Ahmedabad section, Railway sources said. It has been reliably learnt that the train would most likely be sent to the North Eastern or North Central Railway zone this time.

What makes this train different from the conventional express trains is that the push-pull rake would consist of aerodynamically designed WAP5 locomotives on both ends to power it. Both locomotives simultaneously powering the train would help it accelerate faster and clock 130 kmph with ease, officials said.

The engines, better paint job and Vande Bharat-style ‘nose job’ are not the only new features; the coach factory near Chennai has also included superior interior design to improve passenger comfort.

The coaches would have cushioned luggage racks, and to offer better visibility during night time, the rakes have been fitted with radium illuminated flooring strips and fully sealed gangways. Improved lightweight, foldable snack tables would replace the conventional fixed tables in the sleeper coaches.

The push-pull rake would have 12 second class sleeper coaches, 8 general second sitting, and 2 second class luggage rakes for disabled persons.

Though it is yet to be formally announced, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had indicated in October that these trains with push-pull locomotives at either end would replace the present “noisy, oily” trains.