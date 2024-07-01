Proud about 'Pride': Chennai adorns rainbow hues for 16th edition of march

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of the Chennai Pride March saw zealous participants with rainbow flags, dance performances, and creative getups as the members of the LGBTQIA+ community marched to support and celebrate Pride.

The Pride March, which seemed to be a difficult task in 2009 when it was held for the first time, has evolved and seen a lot of support and love over the years. This year, it saw a lot of parents coming in support of the community, along with the children.

Talking about this year's Pride March theme, 'Reflect, Empower, Unite', Harish Subramanian, a queer person said the members of the community have to be 'allies' to each other first and stand with each other. We are asking for the basic legal rights from the judiciary and the government. There has been improvement, but as a community, we might have differences too. We should be able to empower other members of the society by including them in our daily lives, workplaces and society."

"Only when we stand united can we empower each other. The labels on individuals should stop. Those not LGBTQIA+ should also support us because we don't hate heterosexuals. At least don't spread hate; just be there for us," said Luna, a transwoman.

Sanjevi Jayaraman, a queer person, said there is an unnecessary link of religion with one's sexual orientation. "There is pure science stating there are about 7,000 species that show homosexual behaviour," he said adding: "We are in a transition and we will be able to see the changes in the coming days. There is a lot of hate on the internet, but today at the march it was only love; so it's not as bad outside as it seems".