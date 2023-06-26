Professor embarks on solo electric ride from Chennai to Leh

CHENNAI: Travelling to Leh is a feat that requires meticulous planning, especially considering the challenging terrain. Those who have braved the journey on motorcycles know the difficulty involved.

However, professor Baala Manikandan, the first owner of an F77 in Chennai, accomplished a remarkable feat by riding to Leh Ladakh on an electric sports bike. He became the first person to cover over 7,000 km on an electric sports bike in just 23 days. Baala, an assistant professor in the Department of Visual Communication at Madras Christian College, shares his journey.

“I purchased the vehicle from Bengaluru, and initially rode from Bengaluru to Chennai on April 20. That trip gave me the confidence that I could handle long-distance travel with the electric vehicle,” he explains. Baala had always aspired to ride to Leh, waiting for the right opportunity. “Despite being unfamiliar with the terrains, I had a passion to go there. Moreover, I wanted to promote eco-friendliness and raise awareness about carbon footprints through this EV journey. As a wildlife photographer, I also aimed to contribute to nature and conservation,” he adds.

On May 21, Baala commenced his journey from Chennai, eventually reaching Leh on June 2. The electric bike could cover 180-200 km on a single charge, requiring Baala to find charging points approximately every 180 km. Carrying a charger with him, he located car or bike showrooms along the way that generously allowed him to charge his vehicle. The last available plug point was in Jispa, after which the Military assisted in charging his vehicle. Despite encountering various obstacles, including challenging terrains and unpredictable weather conditions, Baala successfully showcased the capabilities of electric vehicles, and the F77 throughout the journey. Throughout his expedition, many raised questions about how he would manage to charge his vehicle, especially considering the harsh conditions, treacherous roads, and snow patches.

“The military came to my aid. I was the first person from the bike company to test the bike under such conditions, and it was a new experience for both me and the company. They provided backend support by monitoring the charging status of the vehicle online,” Baala recalls. While many doubted his ability to complete the journey, Baala’s unwavering passion for travel and inspiring others to embark on similar adventures fuelled his determination. Currently, his bike is on display in a showroom in Bengaluru. “Since it is the first bike, they wanted to showcase it to their customers as well,” Baala shares. Reflecting on the challenging yet successful journey, Baala expresses his gratitude for the lack of breakdowns and issues throughout. “Many people might have wanted to attempt this journey, and since I accomplished it, I hope it encourages others to do the same. Together, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint,” he concludes.