Probe on to trace source of AK47 bullets in Tambaram

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police registered a case under three sections and are investigating who fired the bullet at Advocate’s house two days ago.

On Tuesday night unidentified men fired a bullet at the house of the High Court Advocate Thyagarajan (50) in Meenambal Street while his wife Priya was alone in the house. The bullet shattered the glass window on the first floor of the house and immediately the Tambaram police were alerted. The police team who rushed to the spot recovered the bullet and browsed the CCTV in the locality to identify the person who fired the bullet.

During the investigation, the police on Wednesday evening recovered five used bullets strewn on the roadside close to Meenambal street. They found all the six bullets recovered were AK47 variants that would be used by the policemen and security personnel.

The police also investigated whether the bullets came from the IAF ground which is 3.5 kilometres away from Thyagarajan’s house but it was also found to be not possible since the maximum range of AK47 bullets is 1.5 kilometres. On Thursday the police registered a case under three sections 336, 427, and 287 IPC and further investigation is on to find how the bullets came into the locality.