Private buses permitted to operate from CMBT, submits TN before MHC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday submitted before the Madras High Court that the private buses plying to southern districts from Chennai can be operated from the Koyambedu bus terminus for a few more weeks.

The Madras High Court directed the State to submit an amicable solution by holding talks with the private bus operators.

Hearing a petition, Justice RN Manjula appreciated the decision of the State to construct a new bus terminus at Kilambakkam, envisaging the future.

Further, the judge directed the State to hold talks on February 3, with the private bus owners and posted the matter to February 7 for further submission.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman appeared for the State and submitted that the private buses are allowed to operate from the Koyambedu bus terminus for temporarily.

Further, the AG submitted that the State is ready to hold talks with the private bus owners to decide over their other demands. The new bus terminus is built to cater convenient service to the passengers, it was constructed with all amenities for the benefit of the passengers.

The State also operates connecting buses to the new bus terminus for the benefit if the passengers.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appeared for YBM Travels and Vetri Travels and submitted that the private buses should be permitted to board passengers at certain spots when they shifted permanently to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Further, it was sought to allow the private buses to operate from Madhavaram bus terminus.

The petitioners YBM Travels and Vetri Travels moved the MHC assailing the restrictions imposed on them from entering into the city limits beyond Kilambakkam.

The petitioners submitted that the transport department issued an order to the private buses plying to southern districts from Chennai, to operate only from the newly constructed Kilambakkam bus terminus. Which is against the previous practice of boarding and de-boarding passengers bound to all districts of Tamil Nadu from the Koyambedu bus terminus, said the petitioners.

In 2002, a division bench of this court struck down the order of the transport commissioner, preventing private buses from entering into the city limits. The order passed by the State is sans any reference to the requirements of the private bus operators, and it also creates inconvenience to the passengers and tourists, said the petitioners.