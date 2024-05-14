Principal of Health and Family Welfare training institute booked by DVAC for amassing illicit wealth worth over Rs 1.7 crore

CHENNAI: The investigators from directorate of vigilance and anti- corruption on Tuesday carrying out raids at the Nolambur residence of VK Palani , principal of health and family welfare training institute after slapping a DA case against him and his wife in connection with illegally amassing wealth to the tune of R.1.7 crore which is disproportionate to his known sources of income.

V.K.Palani was formerly Deputy Director, Health Service, Kanchipuram.

He entered into government service as a Medical Officer during the year 1995. Subsequently, he entered in to the Health Department as a Health Officer in 2006 and served at Thiruvotriyur Municipality.

Subsequently, he was promoted as a Deputy Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicine and served at Chengalpattu during the period from March 2016 to December 2019.

After that, he was promoted as a Deputy Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicine and served at Kanchipuram during the period from December 2019 to December 2021.

While Palani was working as a Deputy Director, Health Service, Kanchipuram, on 18, October 2021 a joint surprise Check was conducted in his

office and unaccounted money Rs.2,02,300 was seized from him and 2 others, in this connection a case was registered in Kanchipuram V&AC.

Subsequently, based on the surprise check, a house search was conducted on 19 October 2021 at his house on Gurusamy Street, Nolambur, Chennai, unaccounted money of Rs.3,22,900 locker keys were seized.

Thus the total quantum of disproportionate assets jointly acquired by the accused Palani, then Deputy Director, Health Services, Kanchipuram during the

check period (2017 -21) is now pegged at Rs.1.79 crore which is 61% more than his total income.