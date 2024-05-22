Price of yam, beans decrease, check out vegetable rates on May 22 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of yam and beans slightly decreased at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Wednesday.

According to traders at the market, the price of yam decreased to Rs 40 per kg on Wednesday from Rs 75 per kg just a day ago.

Similarly, beans is being sold at Rs 220/kg today from yesterday's price of Rs 230/kg.

However, the prices of other essentials like onion and potato, green chilli, ginger, drumstick, coconut continue to remain more or less the same as last week.