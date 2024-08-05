Prepared to face any amount of rain in Chennai: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday exuded confidence that the government was ready to face any amount of rainfall in the city.

Responding to a specific query on the Opposition's allegation that the arrangements made for the monsoon were inadequate, Stalin said while inspecting a TNEB facility, "Ask them to show where the water is stagnating. Nothing of that sort has been recorded in the city. We have taken adequate precautionary measures. The works are underway."

On the city receiving heavy downpour overnight, the CM said, "The government is prepared to face any amount of rain."

The state government was at the receiving end late last year after the torrential rains resulted in heavy flooding, even killing over half a dozen people.

The Greater Chennai Corporation led by the DMK and the state revenue department faced flak from the opposition for the flood relief arrangements made during the Chennai floods then.

Shortly after the city floods, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari received record rainfall that claimed over 30 lives then.