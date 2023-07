Power supply might be interrupted in Guindy division from Aug 2-10

CHENNAI: In order to maintain an uninterrupted power supply during the forthcoming monsoon in Madippakkam, Nanganallur, Moovarasampet, Puzhuthivakkam, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Adampakkam and Vanuvampet areas special mass maintenance work will be carried out from August 2 to 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.

During the maintenance, it is proposed to carry out the replacement of damaged high-tension and low-tension poles, re-sagging of HT/LT overhead lines, stringing of new HT/LT OH line, leaning of poles and tree clearance.

While carrying out the works, the power supply will be suspended, if necessary in the following areas.

Madipakkam: Ram Nagar North And South, Kuberan Nagar, Sadhasivam Nagar, Annai Therasa Nagar, Siva Prakasam Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar.

Nanganallur: Nehru Colony 1 St To 22 Nd Street, B.V.Nagar 1 St To 19 Th Street, Ullagaram Full Area, Ellamuthuamman Koil Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street.

Moovarasampet: Ayyappa Nagar Main Road, Karthikeyapuram Full Area, Anna Nagar, Subramanian Nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar.

Puzhuthivakkam: Thilagar Avenue full area, Otteri Salai, Murugappa Nagar, Swamy Nagar, New India Colony, Hindhu Colony, Puzhuthivakkam Main Road, Ullagaram, Throwpathy Amman Koil Street, Raja Rathinam Street, Rajeshwari Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam Corporation Office.

Thillai Ganga Nagar: Nanganallur 2 Nd Main Road, T.G.Nagar 1 St Street And 25 Th Street, Nanganallur 12 Th To 18 Th Street, Palavanthangal Area, Tngo Colony, Jeevan Nagar, Ram Nagar 3 Rd Main Road, Indra Nagar, B.M. Hospital Area.

Adhampakkam: Parthasarathy Nagar, New Colony, V.V.Colony, Ngo Colony, Secretariat Colony, E.B.Colony, Thiruvalluvar Street, Officer Colony, Kakkan Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Vanuvampet: Saraswathy Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Maha Lakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Ags Colony, Kalki Nagar, Nethaji Colony.