Power shutdown on Sept 4-5: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore and Adyar areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

TOMORROW

MYLAPORE: Greams Road Aziz Mulk 1st-5th streets, Anna Salai, Thousand Lights, Begum Sahib Streets, Model School Road, Azhagiri Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

TAMBARAM: Pallikaranai Assam Bhavan, Odissa Bhavan, Velacherry Main Road, Ram Nagar South, Ganesh Avenue, Astalakshmi Avenue, Rajalakshmi Nagar, IIT Colony, Parasuram Nagar, Manohar Nagar, Bhavaniamman Kovil Street, Bhel Mudichur Manimangalam Main Road, Mullai Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kambar Avenue, Kumaran Nagar and above all surrounding areas.