Power shutdown on Tuesday in city from 9 am to 2 pm

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Egmore, Ambattur, Adyar, IT Corridor areas on Tuesday (July 11) from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work. Supply of power will resume before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: Gengu Reddy Street, Veerasamy Street, Jagathammal Koil Street, Chetpet, Pantheon Road, Montieth Road, Ethiraj Salai, Old Commissioner Office, Judges Quarters and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: TNHB Korattur Bharathi Nagar, Mogappair Road, MTH Road Padi, East Avenue, Central Avenue and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Gandhi Nagar, Besant Nagar, Kottivakkam, IIT-Madras, Tiruvanmiyur, Perungudi, Injambakkam, Tidel Park Substations are including all areas.

IT Corridor: Perungudi zone, ETL, Shollinganallur, Taramani, Thoraipakkam, DLF Substations are including all areas.