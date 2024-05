Power shutdown on May 4: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Puzhal, Vinayagapuram and Surapattu in the following area on Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm for 110KV bus extension for commissioning of 25 MVA power transformer erected at 110 KV Puzhal Sub Station.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

The following areas:

Puzhal entire area, entire Surapet, Shanmugapuram, Nagappa Estate, Kavangarai, Gandhi Main road, sakthivel nagar, Part of Kavangarai, KS Nagar, Mahaveer Garden, Thiruneelakandan Nagar, Redhills, Ambattur Road, Puzhal prison 1,2,3, and Puzhal Quarters,Vinayagapuram, Surapet main road, Sembium road, and Puzhal Metro water areas.