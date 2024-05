Power shutdown on May 29 in these areas of Chennai

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Maduravoyal Sub Division, Alapakkam, and Astalakshmi Nagar on May 29 from 9 am to 2 pm for carrying out maintenance work and 110 kv line rerouting work under M/S.CMRL project work 33/11KV Maduravoyal SS.

Power supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

11kv Astalakshmi feeder: Ganesh Nagar, Egambaram Estate, Perumal Koil street, Karpaga Vinayagar colony, Krishnamachari Nagar, Astalakshmi Nagar, Bakkiyalakshmi Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar, Ponniamman Koil street, and all other surrounding areas.

11kv Alapakkam feeder: Alapakkam main road, Sundar Nagar, Govindappanayakan street, Iyavoo Nayakkan street, Mahatma Gandhi street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and all other surrounding areas.