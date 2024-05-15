Power shutdown on Friday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pattabiram Sub Station, Thandurai, and Sekkadu on Friday from 9 am to 12 Noon to erect a power transformer and for replacement of the AB Switch at Pattabiram Sub Station.

Supply will be resumed before noon if the works are completed.

Pattabiram, Thandurai, Iyyappan Nagar, Sekkadu, Gopalapuram East & West, Thendral Nagar, Mullai Nagar, South Bazar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Anna Nagar, C.T.H.Road, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Modern City, Kamarajapuram, Sasthri Nagar, I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas.