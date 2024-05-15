Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 May 2024 12:27 PM GMT
Power shutdown on Friday
Representative Image (Photo: File)

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Pattabiram Sub Station, Thandurai, and Sekkadu on Friday from 9 am to 12 Noon to erect a power transformer and for replacement of the AB Switch at Pattabiram Sub Station.

Supply will be resumed before noon if the works are completed.

Pattabiram, Thandurai, Iyyappan Nagar, Sekkadu, Gopalapuram East & West, Thendral Nagar, Mullai Nagar, South Bazar, Vallalar Nagar, Venkatapuram, Anna Nagar, C.T.H.Road, Charles Nagar, Drivers Colony, Modern City, Kamarajapuram, Sasthri Nagar, I.A.F. Road, and all other surrounding areas.

