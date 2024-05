Power shutdown announced for areas in and around Koyambedu; check details here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Koyamdedu Market, Koyambedu, Nerkundram and Chinmaya Nagar on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm for replacement of 33KV spout in 33KV primary bus of 33/11KV Koyambedu Market Sub Station.

Supply will be resumed before 12 pm, if the works are completed.

Srinivasa Nagar, Bakthavatchalam Nagar, Semathamman Nagar, P.H. Road, Mettukulam, New Colony, Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Koyambedu, Koyambedu Market, Chinmaya Nagar, Alwar Thiru Nagar (Part), Nerkundram Area, Moogambigai Nagar, Alagammal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and all other surrounding areas.