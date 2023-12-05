Power supply restored in 80% of Chennai: Shiv Das Meena

CHENNAI: With heavy rains lashed out in Chennai, the power supply was suspended in several places as a precautionary measure. In this situation, power supply has been restored in several places of Chennai today.

Speaking to the media, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said that the power supply has been provided in nearly 80 percent of the flood-affected areas in Chennai. Traffic has also been cleared including GST road. Also, CMRL services continue to run uninterruptedly.

Currently 800 buses are running through out the city and only 30% of buses are stopped due to water logging. Also, telecommunication has also been fixed nearly 70% in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur districts.

Rescue teams are engaged in relief and rehabilitation works.