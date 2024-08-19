Power Finance Corporation funds state-of-the-art Anatomy Lab at IIT Madras Medical Sciences Dept

CHENNAI: Power Finance Corporation, a central Public Sector Undertaking, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has funded a state-of-the-art Anatomy Laboratory at IIT Madras

This pioneering facility has been established at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology with a generous CSR grant of ₹16.5 crore. It will be a significant boost for the Department and will greatly enrich the learning experience for students in the BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering.

The facility was inaugurated by Smt. Parminder Chopra, Chairperson and Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Mr. Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC, Mr. Ali Shah, Executive Director, CSR, Prof. R. Krishna Kumar, Institute Professor, Prof. Boby George, Head, Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean-Designate (Alumni and Corporate Relations), Mr. Kaviraj Nair, CEO, Office of Institutional Advancement and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Parminder Chopra, Smt. Parminder Chopra, Chairperson and Managing Director, PFC, said, “We are proud to have been associated with this transformative project at IIT Madras. Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure financing; as a responsible corporate entity, we believe in enriching lives through our CSR initiatives and contributing to building a better society. This innovative first-of-its-kind Anatomy lab can be used to develop powerful medical devices and explore new technologies for monitoring and treatment. By applying engineering principles to medical knowledge, such research has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare sector.”

Highlighting the impact that such state-of-the-art facilities can have on the Nation, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This world-class Anatomy Lab, made possible by Power Finance Corporation, marks a significant step forward in medical education at IIT Madras. By integrating advanced technology with medical sciences, we are creating a unique platform for innovation that will propel the future of healthcare.”

The Highlights of the PFC-Supported Anatomy Laboratory include:

- Cutting-Edge Facility: The lab is designed to utilize and develop advanced technology for effective teaching and learning, specifically for the innovative BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering. This facility represents a pioneering step in integrating high-tech methods into undergraduate medical education.

- First-of-Its-Kind in India: In a ground-breaking move, IIT Madras has established a dry Anatomy lab that meets medical college standards. This lab will provide a unique learning environment, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in anatomy, a field traditionally reliant on more conventional methods.

- Promoting Innovation: The establishment of this facility will inspire students to generate innovative and disruptive product ideas. PFC hopes that the exposure to this cutting-edge lab will lead to the development of indigenous products, reducing the nation's reliance on imports and contributing to self-reliance in the medical field.

Thanking the PFC for their generous contribution, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, said, “We are deeply grateful to Power Finance Corporation Limited for their generous support in establishing this state-of-the-art UG Anatomy laboratory in the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, IIT Madras. This facility represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to blend medical sciences with engineering, providing our students with an unparalleled learning environment. This cutting edge infrastructure will pave the way for innovative medical education and research, fostering breakthroughs that will benefit society at large.”

The Department of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Madras was established in February 2023. The Department aims to set up a world-class research environment for medical sciences and technology in order to develop and train Physician Scientists and Engineering Physiologists of the future.

The Department aims to build a platform for the convergence of engineering teams and medical professionals where products are developed with a clear understanding of the unique needs of patients, how a device might interact with various medical treatments and pre-existing conditions of the human body.

With this interdisciplinary approach to improving healthcare outcomes by leveraging engineering and medical knowledge, new technologies can be developed that monitor vital parameters of various organs, detect signs of disease or stress, and provide targeted prevention and treatment options.