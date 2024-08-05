Post heavy rains, water level in Chembarambakkam Lake up by 37 mcft

CHENNAI: Following the heavy midnight downpour in Chennai and its suburbs, the water level in the Chembarambakkam lake rose by 37 mcft on Monday.

The Chembarambakkam lake is a major drinking water source for Chennai. As of 6 am, the total water level of the Chembarambakkam lake was 14.50 feet, against a total capacity of 24 feet.

The full capacity of the lake is 3,645 million cubic feet while the current water level is at 1,441 million cubic feet.

Now the lake is receiving water inflow of 577 cubic feet per second.

As more rain has been forecast, officials from the Public Works Department are consistently monitoring the level of water inflow into the lake.

They stated that if the region continued to receive the same amount of rainfall, there would be no shortage of drinking water for the people of Chennai.