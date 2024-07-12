Begin typing your search...
Poonamallee Cooperative Housing society secretary held for bribe
The complainant, Krishnamoorthy, had approached the housing society to cancel the mortgage document related to his father’s property, which was registered in the year 1999.
CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption sleuths arrested the Secretary of the Poonamallee Cooperative Housing Society, Arumugam, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant on Friday.
The complainant, Krishnamoorthy, had approached the housing society to cancel the mortgage document related to his father’s property, which was registered in the year 1999. Though a total amount of Rs 80,000 was paid, no action was taken. Krishnamoorthy approached the housing society secretary Arumugam who demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000. The complainant refused to pay the bribe and filed a complaint with the DVAC.
DVAC Sleuths caught the secretary red-handed while accepting the bribe and remanded him to custody.
