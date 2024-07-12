Poonamallee Cooperative Housing society secretary held for bribe

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption sleuths arrested the Secretary of the Poonamallee Cooperative Housing Society, Arumugam, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant on Friday.

The complainant, Krishnamoorthy, had approached the housing society to cancel the mortgage document related to his father’s property, which was registered in the year 1999. Though a total amount of Rs 80,000 was paid, no action was taken. Krishnamoorthy approached the housing society secretary Arumugam who demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000. The complainant refused to pay the bribe and filed a complaint with the DVAC.

DVAC Sleuths caught the secretary red-handed while accepting the bribe and remanded him to custody.