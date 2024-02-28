Polio vaccination on March 1, GCC to set up 1646 camps

CHENNAI: To ensure children below five years are administered polio drops, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to set up as many as 1,646 polio vaccination camps in the city on March 3.

The civic body has estimated that there are over 5.53 lakh children to get polio drops.

Though WHO has declared India a polio-free country, there is a risk of polio transmission due to the presence of polio cases in neighbouring countries.

So, the polio drop camp has been intensified across the country, and it is necessary for children below five years to be provided with polio.

Parents are advised to bring their children to the nearby camps, according to a release from the Ripon Building.

After the children are given a polio drop, identification ink will be placed on their finger.

The camps will be organised at corporation health centres, government hospitals, schools, anganwadi centres, private hospitals, railway stations, and bus stands.

The camps will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the authority will deploy around 7,000 employees, including corporation staff, anganwadi officers, and members of the rotary club, to conduct the camp.

Of the total 1,646 camps, 42 will be mobile camps, at which the children who are on vacation will be vaccinated.