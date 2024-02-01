Police seize 11 kg of ganja; Four arrested

CHENNAI: Police seized a total of 11 kg of ganja in two separate incidents in the city and arrested four persons. In one case, Police recovered 6 kg of ganja from three men from Kerala near Murasoli Maran Park in Perambur.

Personnel of the PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) had received a tip-off about movement of Ganja in Perambur and had maintained strict vigil. Accordingly, a police team rounded up three youth who were loitering suspiciously near the Murasoli Maran Park and questioned them. They gave evasive replies and on checking them, police found 6 kg of ganja on them.

Investigations revealed that the trio went to Vishakapatnam to buy the ganja and returned to Chennai by bus. They were on their way to board a train to Kerala when they got caught by the police.

The arrested persons were identified as Chetan C Dev (22) of Malappuram, Vaishnav Pravin (20) and Rahul Doss (21) - both from Kozhikode.

In another incident, Government Railway Police secured 5 kg of ganja from a man from Odisha at the Chennai Central railway station during a surprise check. GRP teams examined passengers who alighted from the Coromandel Express train which reached the city on Tuesday and found 5 kg of ganja in the bag belonging to Bansidar Mali (32) of Odisha.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.