Police, Food safety officials seal shop selling human milk in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Department on Friday sealed a shop selling human milk in Madhavaram.

According to the police sources, food safety officials received information that Muthaiah, from Madhavaram sold human milk in bottles at his shop. Officials raided the shop and sealed it on Friday.

50 bottles filled with human milk have been seized by the officials and sent to the laboratory for testing purposes.

It was discovered that the shop was illegally selling human milk while it was only licensed to sell protein supplements.

It is reported that the shopkeeper was selling 50 ml of human milk for Rs 500.

Some companies are reportedly selling breast milk through online orders. In order to prevent this, the Indian government has said that the sale of breast milk is not allowed.

In an advisory dated May 24, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has advised all activities related to human milk sales to be stopped. The advisory reads, ""FSSAI has not permitted the processing and/or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under.

Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped."

Any violation of the rules will lead to action against the food business operators (FBOs), the FSSAI said in its advisory.