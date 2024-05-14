Police arrest guard who looted 37 lakhs while filling cash in ATM in Urapakkam

CHENNAI: Police arrested the security who looted Rs 37 lakhs while filling cash in the ATM kiosk in Urapakkam on Monday night.

A private firm from Velachery which is engaged to fill money in the ATM kiosks in Chengalpattu district was filling the cash at an ATM kiosk in Urapakkam on Monday noon.

Police said the manager Rajasekar and his helper Madhu Prasad went inside the kiosk with the money while the van driver Mahalingam and gunman Gunasekaran (45) were waiting in the vehicle.

Police said Mahalingam got down from the vehicle to attend a phone call and at that time Gunasekaran took a cash bag which had Rs 37 lakhs and escaped from the spot.

After a while when Rajasekar and Madhu Prasad returned they got into the vehicle and found Gunasekaran was not there.

After waiting for a few minutes they discovered that one cash bag was missing and Gunasekaran's mobile phone was not reachable.

Soon Rajasekar filed a complaint at the Guduvanchery police station.

Based on the complaint the Tambaram police commissioner formed a special team and were searching for Gunasekaran by tracking mobile phone signals.

On Monday night the police found Gunasekaran was in Thiruvanmiyur and a special team of police who rushed to the spot arrested Gunasekaran and recovered the money from him.

The police have registered a case and are investigating Gunasekaran along with the van driver Madhu Prasad and Manager Rajasekar.