PMK zonal secy murder: Four more held

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested four men linked to the murder of the PMK Zonal Secretary in Chengalpattu.

The arrested were identified as Surya, Viji, Dinesh, and Mari.

Two of them 'broke their legs while trying to escape' from police.

The deceased Nagaraj (46) was a flower vendor and also the zonal secretary of the PMK party in Chengalpattu.

On Sunday around 11 pm after closing the shop Nagaraj was about to leave home when six men who came on three bikes surrounded Nagaraj and attacked him with sickles.

On impact with severe cut injuries, Nagaraj died on the spot. Special teams were formed by the police to nab the murderers and during the investigation, they found that the group left via Paranur when searching in the area the police found one suspect Ajay (20) standing near the railway track in Pulipakkam suspiciously.

When the police tried to go near him he reportedly started to attack the policemen and then the police shot at his left leg and arrested him later the police also arrested Karthick (22).

On Tuesday, the special team arrested Surya (24) and Kavur Viji (29) near Walajabad, and when the police were on the way to Chengalpattu with the accused both of them jumped from the vehicle near the Paalur bridge, and tried to run from the spot. However, the police went for a chase and managed to catch both of them.

Police said at that time both the accused were injured in the legs, and they were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH for treatment. Later, the police also arrested Dinesh (22) and Mari (24), and further investigation is on.