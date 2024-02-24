PMK MLAs deny meeting EPS

CHENNAI: Amidst inconclusive talks between the AIADMK and its former allies over alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, three MLAs of PMK reportedly called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday at the latter’s camp office in Greenways Road in Chennai.

However, the MLAs categorically denied that they met the AIADMK leader and said that they called on Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu, who is also holding the portfolio of Electricity. Sources said PMK MLAs C Sivakumar (Mailam), SP Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri) and S Sadhasivam (Mettur) called on former CM when they were returning to their native place after meeting Minister Thennarasu. On the other hand, the MLAs denied and said that their visit was confined to Thennarasu regarding Tangedco works in their respective constituency.