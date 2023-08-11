Plea filed by L Murugan to quash defamation case against him adjourned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned a plea to August 24, filed by the Union Minister L Murugan seeking to quash a defamation case filed against him by the Murasoli trust.

The Senior counsel G Rajagopalan for L Murugan contended that the complaint was given by Mursoli Trust but the alleged defamatory statement was not said against Murasoli Trust.

After the submission, Justice Anand Venkatesh adjourned the case to August 24 for further hearing.

The proceedings were initiated against L Murugan for the alleged defamatory remarks made by him, with respect to the title of the land on which the Murasoli trust office was situated in Kodambakkam, Chennai, when he was the president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Murugan claimed that over 12 grounds of Panchami land were abducted and the Murasoli trust was constructed on that land. Aggrieved by this statement, the DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi filed a defamation case against L Murugan.

Challenging this, L Murugan moved the MHC to quash the defamation case against him.