Plea filed against transport unions strike to be heard tomorrow

The petitioner submitted that the strike would cause difficulties to people who commute to their native by buses for Pongal festival.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jan 2024 8:36 AM GMT
Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Madras High Court will hear a plea filed against the planned strike by transport union workers on Tuesday (January 9), the day the strike has been planned.

The transport corporation unions are consistent with their decision to hold a strike tomorrow since talks with the government have failed.

