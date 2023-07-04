Playground aka dumping yard; Saidapet residents cry foul

CHENNAI: A playground turned into a dumping ground at Samiyar Thottam in Saidapet has been a menace for the locals. Residents say that the issue hasn’t been addressed for long.

Children and youngsters are unable to use the playground as it is on a pile of waste, allege residents. Though multiple complaints have been raised with the civic body, it hasn’t been cleared for months, allege local residents. They lament that even sanitary workers do not bother to remove the garbage.

“The ground is filled with plastic bags, food wrappers and broken toys. The garbage makes the playground messy and it has reduced the greenery space too. The waste dumped in the ground attracts pests and turns it into breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially during the monsoon season,” said A Jason, a resident of Samiyar Thottam.

Local residents are concerned that the ground might pose a threat to children as they could get hurt by sharp things like broken glass or metal thrown away in the playground. People stated that ward members should ensure a clean playground and work along with the local community.

Shankar, another resident, said, “We should have dust bins placed in the playground and maintained by the city corporation. The civic body should create awareness among the people and impose a penalty on those who litter public places, so that they won’t repeat it. The corporation should ensure that they monitor it regularly.”

“We urge the local body to remove the garbage, and make sure the playground is utilised properly, “ he added.

When contacted, ward 142 councillor M Krishnamurthy said that the place had been used as a garbage transfer point. He assured that steps will be taken to ensure that waste is removed daily.