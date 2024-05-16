PIL highlights lack of pedestrian safety in Chennai, HC seeks response from Commissioners of Police & GCC, Chennai Collector

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation to file counters to the petition seeking to remove the encroachments from footpaths to allow pedestrians to walk safely.

A vacation bench of Justice PT Asha and Justice N Senthil Kumar heard the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by Devadoss Gandhi Wilson seeking a direction to remove the encroachments from the footpaths across the city limit and provide bus shelters for commuters.

The petitioner contended that it was almost a nightmare for pedestrians to walk safely along many parts in Chennai, as speeding motorists do not stop or care to give room for them to walk safely. Most pavements are encroached by petty shops, street vendors or parked vehicles, which invariably leaves the pedestrians at the mercy of motorists on busy road, said the petitioner, alleging appalling apathy towards school children, elderly and physically challenged.

The petitioner also submitted several details to back his contention, including a survey that said 9 out of 10 pedestrians felt unsafe while crossing the roads; and that India was losing hundreds of lives every day to traffic accidents, of which 20 per cent are pedestrians.

Neglecting pedestrian safety was a form of human rights violation, the petitioner argued, and added that the proper bus shelters were absent in most parts of Chennai, leaving the commuters with no respite from scorching summer heat or rain.

After the submission, the bench directed the Chennai Collector, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and the Police Commissioner to file a counter and posted the matter to May 29 for further submission.