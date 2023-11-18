Begin typing your search...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 546th day in Chennai

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Nov 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 546th day in Chennai
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 545 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

For the 546th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

ChennaiGovernmentOil CompaniesPetrol Diesel PriceInternational Crude Oil PricesPetrol And Diesel PricesPetrol And Diesel Prices In ChennaiPrice Of A Litre Of PetrolPrice Of A Litre Of DieselPetrol-Diesel PriceDiesel Petrol PriceDiesel Price in Tamil Nadu TodayPetrol Price in Tamil Nadu Todayfuel prices
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X