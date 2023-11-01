Begin typing your search...
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 529th day in Chennai
For the 529th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel per litre has been constant over the last 528 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.
The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
