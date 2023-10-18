Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 515th day in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Oct 2023 2:48 AM GMT
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel per litre has been constant over the last 514 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

For the 515th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

