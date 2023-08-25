Begin typing your search...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 461st day in Chennai

For the 461st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Aug 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 461st day in Chennai
X
Representative image (File)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 460 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

For the 461st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices. Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

Petroldiesel pricesChennaiChennai petrolPetrol price chennaiChennai petrol pricepetrol and diesel prices in ChennaiPetrol and Diesel PricesPetrol And Diesel PricesIn Chennaipetrol prices in Chennai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X