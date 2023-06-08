Begin typing your search...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 383rd day in Chennai

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

8 Jun 2023
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 383rd day in Chennai
Representative image

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 382 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

For the 383rd consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

Online Desk

