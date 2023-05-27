Begin typing your search...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 371st day in Chennai

For the 371st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 3:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-27 03:57:28.0  )
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 371st day in Chennai
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre ofpetrol and diesel has been constant over the last 370 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs.94.24 respectively.

For the 371st consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

DTNEXT Bureau

