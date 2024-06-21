Begin typing your search...
Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 97 days in Chennai
Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and a litre of diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city today.
Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables
