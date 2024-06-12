Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 88 days in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the past 87 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and one litre of diesel costs Rs 92.34 in the city today.

The oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variable to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.