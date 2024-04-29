Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 45 days in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the past 45 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol cost Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city.

Additionally, the oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.