Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 42 days in Chennai

This stability provides consumers with a consistent pricing environment, offering predictability in their fuel expenses

Petrol bunk in Chennai (File Photo)

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remain stable for the past 42 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol cost Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city.

Additionally, the oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.

