ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 May 2024 2:56 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable for the 51st day in Chennai
CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for the past 51 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol cost Rs 100.75 and diesel costs for Rs 92.34 in the city.

Additionally, the oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of Indian rupee compared to the US dollar as a primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on day to day basis.

Online Desk

