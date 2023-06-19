Petition filled in MHC to ban 'Maamannan' release

CHENNAI: A petition was filed in the Madras High Court to ban the release of the film 'Maamannan' starrer Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The petitioner demanded Rs 25 crores from Udhayanidhi as compensation.

A film producer Rama Saravanan moved to the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to ban the release of the film Maamannan.

According to the petitioner, he has started a film project 'Angel' roped in Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role and actress Anandhi, Payal Rajput, and actor Yogi Babu in other roles.

In 2018 the film shoot began, after completing 80 percent of the film shoot, now Udhayanidhi is not giving dates as per the call sheet for the film to complete the remaining 20 percent, he said in the petition.

If Maamannan was released before his film, he would lose business and money, said the petitioner.

Further, the petitioner demanded Rs 25 crores as compensation for his loss. The petition is likely to be listed soon for hearing.