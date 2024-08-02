Perungalathur flyover phase-3 opens, but fails to shut woes

CHENNAI: The third phase of the much-awaited Perungalathur flyover towards Chengalpattu was inaugurated on Thursday evening. While the two-decade wait for a fully functional flyover comes to a partial end, residents of Kamarajar Nagar still need to travel three kilometres and make a U-turn to reach Tambaram, as they cannot directly access the flyover.

The Perungalathur flyover construction commenced many years ago. The flyover construction work began many years ago. As per the records, the highways department allocated Rs 86 crore for the project in 2001. Today, the estimate stands at Rs 230 crore. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the first arm of the flyover connecting the National Highway between Vandalur-Tambaram in September 2022. The second phase was inaugurated in June 2023, and the third phase, the arm towards Chengalpattu on the National Highway, was inaugurated by TM Anbarasan at around 5.45 pm on Thursday.

People reached the inauguration venue much before the minister in anticipation of using the flyover for the first time after a wait of almost 24 years. This arm of the flyover would ease the traffic flow from Perungalathur towards Chengalpattu, which is usually a hassle for commuters.

“I can directly enter Perungalathur from the flyover instead of making a U-turn at Vandalur, which adds four kilometres to my commute. This was much needed,” Sovin, a Perungalathur resident, said.

However, the arm connecting to Nedungundram still needs to be completed, adding to the fury of Kamarajar Nagar residents. On Thursday, they gathered near the newly opened wing of the flyover to demand a solution for their plight from the officials there.

S Nagalingam, secretary of Kamaraj Nagar Welfare Association, pointed out that even in times of emergency, they are forced to travel to Vandalur to reach Tambaram. It takes about half an hour to get there from Peerkankaranai.

Since it would take a couple more years to complete the Nedungundram arm, the residents have requested that the officials allow a U-turn at the Perungalathur junction on Gandhi Road. Highway officials and the police pacified the angry locals and promised to look into the possibility of a U-turn solution.