Percussion maker hacked to death by gang inside house in Pulianthope; eight arrested

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang inside his house in Pulianthope on Tuesday afternoon. Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased, S Murugan (43) of Sivarajapuram made a living making drums, police said. On Tuesday noon, Murugan was in his home when a gang barged into his house and hacked him to death.

Hearing Murugan's cries, neighbours rushed to his home and secured Murugan's bloody body and sent it to a hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Police sources said that the gang fled the scene in bikes.

Based on a complaint, Basin Bridge Police conducted investigations and arrested eight persons - M Velmurugan (30) of Walltax road, K Vasanth (27) of Vyasarpadi, M Abiraj (26) of Korukkupet, S Prabhakaran (29) of Mannadi, V Sanjay (23) of Broadway, M Surya (29) of Vyasarpadi, M Premkumar and P Vijay (27) of Mannadi.

Police seized three knives and three bikes used in the crime from the accused. Probe revealed that the deceased and his younger brother, Velu had murdered the main accused, Velmurugan's brother in 2021. Velmurugan was plotting to avenge his brother's death and assembled a gang to murder Murugan.

All the eight accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.