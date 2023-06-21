Perambur Gold heist: Absconding accused arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a car driver in connection with a robbery at a gold jewellery showroom in Perambur, in which over Rs 4 crore worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police had earlier arrested the seven-member gang from Karnataka, behind the robbery. Police were on the lookout for the driver who helped them escape and arrested the accused, Gautham from a village in Andhra Pradesh.

In March first week, Police had arrested the main accused who had used a gas cutter to create an opening on the metal shutter of the jewellery shop on Paper Mills road to gain entry.

The shop owner, J Sridhar (36) who runs an establishment in the name of JL Gold Palace in the same building in which he lives with his family had come to open the shop on February 10, when he noticed that his shop was burgled. The intruders had also taken the hard disk of CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

Special teams spread across the country to states like Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi in search of the suspects and arrested the team from Bengaluru.

Investigations revealed that the gang had come to the city three days prior to the heist and studied the activities in the neighbourhood before executing the plan