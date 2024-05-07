Perambur corporation school bags top scores in class 12 board exam

CHENNAI: A school like the corporation higher secondary school (CHSS) in MH Road, Perambur is a classic case of how to generate good results while creating the space for students to create a personality of their own.

The students of the school, who have showcased consistently outstanding performance have also managed to secure first, third and fourth position among all Chennai corporation schools.

As per Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), CHSS school in MH road secured the highest mark with 578/600, followed by third place by scoring 573/600 by two students and fourth position by 572/600 by a commerce student.

Speaking to DT NEXT, the school HM S Selvakumari said, "We have throughout the years managed to record high marks and high number of centums. Last academic year, we bagged 40 centums, while this year we secured 19 centums. And, the appreciation of the results can be wholly credited to the students and teachers who guided them well."

The HM says as most students cannot afford tuitions as they belong to economically-weaker backgrounds, the teachers hold the sole responsibility to guide students and help them achieve top marks.

"The teachers have been catering to each student with a different learning ability in a specific manner. The students who can grasp concepts quickly are called-in in the morning to help them with concepts. While, students who struggle with subjects are taught in special classes in the evening, "the HM added.

Speaking about scoring high marks, P Poongothai who secured top marks among all corporation schools said, "I prepared for the exam thoroughly during the exam holidays and started doing multiple revisions, which helped me gain marks. As a future plan, I plan to study B.Com accounting and finance and simultaneously pursue Chartered Accountant (CA). After finishing it all, I plan to study, Masters in Social Work (MSW)."

Subsequently, V Divya Shree and B Harini Priya who bagged third place and secured same marks and call themselves close friends shared that they are planning to study B.Com and achieve their goal of going on a world tour.