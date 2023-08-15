Pedal-up your way to freedom with city women this I-Day

CHENNAI: The roads of Chennai will witness a bunch of empowering women, pedaling up to freedom this Independence day. Celebrating strong women from various walks of life, tech company HCL is organising an exclusive Pedal-Up cycling ride for women, spanning a distance of 15 kilometres.

The cycling route will lead the female cyclists from Ciclo Cafe, Kotturpuram, through captivating landmarks such as Theosophical Society and Elliots Beach (Besant Nagar), culminating back to the cafe. Various women cycling groups from Chennai will come together for this ride, including, Babes on Bike (BOB), Women’s Cycling Club of Chennai and The Female Triathletes of Chennai.

The ride, which will commence at six in the morning, will see enthusiastic participation from over 150 remarkable women, which includes cancer survivors, social media influencers, mothers, homemakers, professional cyclists and working professionals.

Highlighting the purpose of focusing on a women-only cyclothon, Abhishek Mishra, sports consultant and event director for HCL, says, “The purpose of this Pedal-up ride is to encourage women’s participation in the upcoming HCL Cyclothon in Chennai on October 15, 2023 which aims to motivate everyone to embrace a healthy and fit existence by taking up cycling as a lifestyle choice.”

“India has been a free nation for decades, so are the women. But here, the freedom ride aims to break women free from their day to day chores of catering to the family first, and then thinking about themselves. We want women to start their day doing what they love, focusing upon their health and passion,” Abhishek adds.

Neerja Malik, a triumphant conqueror of cancer, a celebrated motivational speaker, and a passionate cyclist who is gearing up for the Pedal-Up ride, states, “Cycling revitalises and rejuvenates every facet of my being. Through my resolute commitment to a healthy lifestyle, I have triumphed over not just cancer, but life’s challenges as well. I wholeheartedly advocate cycling as a pathway to a prolonged and joyful existence.”

A mother of two, Abhirami Manohar, who won the Tamil Nadu State Championship, and is a Bronze medalist at National Cycling Championship 2021, also a participant in the ride, said, “Cycling is an extremely enjoyable sport. It has not only helped me to stay focused, but also gain confidence. Cycling connected me to a lot of friends who were like-minded, which helped me stay motivated. I became a stronger and better person.”

Earlier this year, HCL organized its first HCL Cyclothon in Noida which witnessed participation from over 1000 participants. The next edition is scheduled in Chennai on October 15.