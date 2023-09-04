Pay Rs 10,000 fine for wasting time, NGT tells applicant

CHENNAI: Irked by filing a vexatious application, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed an applicant to pay Rs 10,000 to the District Green Committee of the Kanniyakumari district.

Hearing a case filed by C Paul Raj, a resident of Tirumullaivoyal against P Anitha of Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district, the Tribunal observed that the application was frivolous and that it was only filed to settle scores with the respondent.

The application sought compensation for removing the earth and causing damage to a live teakwood tree.

“First of all, these matters are not maintainable before this Tribunal. He should have approached the appropriate forum. Besides, there seems to be exchange of complaints by the applicant and the 6th respondent (Anitha) and proceedings before the Sub-Collector, Padmanabapuram,” the Tribunal observed.

It was further noted that the Sub-Collector had ordered Anitha to construct a compound wall on the south-north side of the applicant’s property and that the applicant to remove the tamarind tree which is in dispute.

The above said arrangement was agreed upon by mutual consent by both the applicant and the 6th respondent. “It was recorded by the Sub-Collector and directed the applicant, herein, to remove the tamarind tree within 15 days and directed the 6th respondent, herein, to put up the compound wall within 15 days,” the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal also pointed out that therefore, having wasted the time of the Tribunal by filing the vexatious application for which there was an order passed already by the appropriate authority and imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 payable to the Kanniyakumari District Green Committee to plant tamarind trees on government lands.