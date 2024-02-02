‘Pay Rs 1 lakh for delayin implementing order’

CHENNAI: Going down hard on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Transmission Corporation (Tangedco) for delaying the replacement of old Ash Slurry Disposal Line (ASDL) from North Chennai Thermal Power Plant, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against the discom.

The Tribunal had issued directions to Tangedco to replace four old ASDL pipes before June 2022. However, the discom could replace only one of the pipes and filed an application seeking extension of time after a lapse of one-and-a-half years from the deadline (June 2022).

Tangedco informed the Tribunal that despite continuous efforts, tenders could not be finalised. Even the last tender, the due date that was fixed on Dec 5 last year had to be cancelled, as two of the three bids had to be disqualified and therefore, it was decided to go for a fresh tender. It also explained to the Tribunal that delay was not wanton or wilful but it was due to reasons beyond their control.

While expressing discontent for applying for the extension after one-and-a-half years, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati said that they were unhappy with Tangedco’s lack of efforts to seek revised timelines before 2022.

“The belated filing of miscellaneous application only indicates the non-seriousness of the NCTPS – I /TANGEDCO on a very important issue. Unless the concerned agency takes prompt action based on the orders of the judicial forum, be it a Tribunal (s) or Constitutional Court (s), the very purpose of the order will be defeated,” they observed.

Acknowledging the attempts of Tangedco to finalise tenders, the Tribunal agreed to grant additional time for replacement of 3 pipes. It also directed the discom to pay Rs 1 lakh to the environment, climate change and forest department, as the application was filed only after the matter was taken up for reporting compliance.